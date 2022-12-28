Politics
Senate passes N819bn supplementary budget for 2022
The Senate on Wednesday passed a supplementary budget of N819 billion for the 2022 fiscal year.
The development came after the Senate amended the 2022 Appropriation Act to extend the implementation period from December 2022 to March 2023.
The National Assembly had passed N17.12 trillion as the 2022 budget later revised to N17.31 trillion on President Muhammadu Buhari’s request citing the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war on the country’s economy.
Jibrin Barau, chairman of the appropriation committee, who presented a report during the plenary session, said the funds were meant to cushion the effects of the recent floods and fund about-to-be-completed projects
Read also:Senate reveals why 2023 budget passage was postponed
“This will make available funds to cushion the 2022 flood and completion of critical projects that have 85 percent completion,” the chairman said.
President Buhari had last week requested the National Assembly to consider the supplementary budget.
The president said the budget would be financed through additional domestic borrowings and this would raise the budget deficit for 2022 to N8.17 trillion and the deficit GDP ratio to 4.43 percent.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...