Senate pledges to expedite action on rehabiliation of Ogun highways

Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, has offered to provide the Ogun State government with the assistance it needs to rebuild the state’s shoddy federal highways.

Akpabio made the pledge at the Yewa Cultural Festival’s grand finale, which had the theme “Celebration of Culture, Tradition, Music, Cuisine, and Dance,” and was held in Ilaro-Yewa, Ogun State, on Sunday.

The Senate president expressed concern about the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta route while also promising that everyone would be working together to see that it was finished.

It took his entourage more than two hours to travel from Lagos to Ilaro, he claimed, and he insisted on driving there so he could see what motorists encounter every day.

Akpabio pledged that the Senate will cooperate with Governor Dapo’s administration to see that the road’s construction was given to an experienced contractor.

He said: “I saw the road, two trucks fell on the road and we ended up spending over two hours on the road. I was determined to go through the road that you go through. Now, I have seen what you have been seeing. From today, I prophesy that your roads are done.

“Yewaland has the greatest number of industries that local governments can ever have in Nigeria, just five local governments. Therefore, we recognise the need to use the best set of contractors to do your roads because of the wear and tear. I assure you that we will be working with our brother, Dapo Abiodun. Your lives will not be the same again.”

Governor Abiodun pleaded with the Senate earlier in his speech to persuade the federal government to give the state control over the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road because of its significance to the socioeconomic growth of the state.

The governor claimed that the trip from Abeokuta to Ilaro took him three hours and noted that the state’s efforts to ensure the transfer of the road had been unsuccessful.

He said: “Mr. Senate President, it took me three hours to get here from Abeokuta. I am sure it took you just as much to get here from Lagos because of the deplorable state of Lagos-Abeokuta Road. Mr Senate President, please help us with the Federal Government to transfer this road to us. This road is very key to our socio-economic economic development.”

