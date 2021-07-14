Politics
Senate presents report on Electoral Amendment Bill
The Senate on Wednesday commenced proceedings on the Electoral Act Amendment bill ahead of the 2023 elections.
This was presented by the Committee on INEC during plenary.
The Senate is expected to debate the report on Thursday before it proceeds on its annual recess.
Ahead of the presentation and debate of the report, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, noted that there are various insinuations that the leadership of the Senate or leadership of the National Assembly has tampered with the report of the committee on INEC of both chambers.
He also slammed those accusing the leadership of the National Assembly, saying they are misinformed and innocent while some others are simply mischievous and rabble-rousers.
This is the first time the report on the Electoral Act Amendment bill would be laid before the senate, and the recommendations in the report are the decisions of the committee on INEC, he noted.
He further noted that whatever will be discussed or considered concerning the bill, will be on the basis of what has been presented to the Senate.
The Senate leader advised anyone who feels very strongly about any aspect of the bill to lobby senators to canvass for their positions.
