Senate Presidency: Tinubu asked me to step down for Akpabio —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor and Senator-elect, David Umahi has revealed that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, asked him to step down for Senator Godswill Akpabio for the position of Senate President.

Umahi stated this on Monday at the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, Onueke while answering questions from newsmen on arrival to the state from Abuja.

According to the governor, he discussed the issue of his Senate presidency bid with Tinubu and had to accede to his request in the interest of the All Progressives Congress {APC} and the South East zone.

“I discussed the issue with him when he was in Paris and on return to the country, he invited me.

“It was an honour to be invited by the president-elect and he told me that he had made commitments.

“It is his right as the president-elect to make commitments and anyone running for such office makes promises.

“I did not want to be a clog in the wheel of his progress so I accepted,” he said.

Umahi further said that his withdrawal from the race was in the interest of the South-East as it could no longer continue to be in the opposition.

“We cannot continue opposing everything as politics is all about dialogue, give and take.

“What could have happened if I said no and considering our efforts to promote the APC in the zone, we will get a tangible position,” he said.

He also revealed that he was not aware of any resolution of South-East senators to support former Abia Governor, Sen. Orji Kalu for the position.

“I am the chairman of the Akpabio campaign council and can tell you that we have more APC senators on our side,” he said, adding that he would never lobby to be appointed a minister in the incoming administration but leave the decision to destiny, Tinubu and the party.

“I will accept whatever God wills for me but as a person, I will prefer to be in the Senate to rest.

“I will however, have no choice if it is the sacrifice to make in the interest of the party, South-East and to help the president-elect,” Umahi added.

