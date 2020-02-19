Senate President Lawan alleges plot to attack National Assembly

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan has informed that he has received reports of security threat to the assembly complex urging security agencies to beef up security at the National Assembly.

Lawan revealed this on Tuesday in a statement by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, after an emergency closed-door meeting the Senate leadership had with top security officials.

The Senate President noted that unknown and uninvited people “came or are coming into the National Assembly complex and we felt we shouldn’t take this lightly.

“From today, we have to find a temporary solution to support the security arrangement here.

”We will find a more permanent solution by the time the entire environment is remodeled,” Lawan said.

He also added that ensuring adequate security for all Nigerians in times of growing insecurity was a responsibility for both the legislative and executive arms of government.

Present at the closed-door meeting were the Director General of the Department of Security Service (DSS) and representatives of the Defence, Police, Civil Defence, Fire Service and other security agencies.

