Senate President, Lawan, breaks silence, says Nigeria needs Twitter | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Senate President, Lawan, breaks silence, says Nigeria needs Twitter
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has broken his silence on the suspension of the operations of the social networking platform, Twitter, by the Federal Government, saying Nigeria and Twitter need each other.
Speaking at a briefing in Abuja to mark the second anniversary of the 9th Senate, on Friday, Lawan called for an amicable resolution of the feud between Twitter and the Federal Government.
He said: “We believe that Nigeria needs Twitter just as Twitter needs Nigeria. We expect that we will be able to resolve this issue.
”But beyond that, I am optimistic and I believe that all of us would have learnt our lessons.”
Meanwhile, he gave assurances that the nation would overcome the current security challenges it’s faced with.
”I believe this is the worst level we could get to. We cannot go beyond this level, it could only be better.
“I believe we are going to give a reversal of this situation very soon. We shouldn’t despair, we shouldn’t be despondent. We should have hope and optimism that our situation will be better.”
By Victor Uzoho
