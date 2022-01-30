Senate President, Lawan, pleads with A’Ibom Gov, Udom, to defect to APC

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has pleaded with Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to consider defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawan, who made the appeal in Uyo, the state capital on Saturday, during the inauguration of a recreational centre built by Senator Bassey Akpan, said Udom’s developmental strides in the state would be better appreciated by the party at the center.

“Even though we are not in the same political platform, we are waiting for you to come and work with us. We want a champion like you; there is no shame in asking,” Lawan said.

”When you see something that is so good, you say that it is so good. We have seen something that is so good; so brilliant.

“I will come here again because there are so many good things that will happen that will require our presence as well,” he added

Responding to the appeal, Governor Emmanuel said though he appreciated the call by the Senate President, he saw no reason for him to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defect to the APC as it would be a grand betrayal of his people and party who believe in him.

