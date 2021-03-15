Senate president, Lawan, urges South East to join APC, play politics at the centre | Ripples Nigeria

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has urged Igbos in the South-East region to join mainstream politics in Nigeria through the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Lawan said this in a statement released by his media office on Sunday during the thanksgiving/interdenominational service held in Owerri, Imo State, to commemorate the one year in office of the state Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

The Senate President said Uzodinma had achieved so much in one year because he had taken politics beyond the South-East to the centre.

He said, “Today, we are celebrating one year of his governorship in Imo State. The National Assembly is here. Let me say the presence of the Vice-President, representing the President, and all the governors here is a very clear testimony of his (Uzodinma) relationship with the centre of Nigeria.

“He (Uzodimma) doesn’t waste time in looking for an opportunity like this and the result is what you see. You have so much intervention. He has achieved so much in one year because he does not play his politics only in the South-East.

“He has taken his politics to the centre as well, and therefore, I will take this opportunity to appeal to our people in the South-East; grab the opportunity to be at the centre of Nigerian politics.

“APC administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is so willing, so liberal and forthcoming to support every part of Nigeria to make sure that Nigeria is evenly developed.

“What we are witnessing here in Imo will be replicated in Ebonyi. We hope by the Grace of God, Anambra is coming on board. We are expecting Abia to be on board. And of course, we are hoping to bring Enugu on board.”

