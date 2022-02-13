Senate probes NDDC over alleged N100bn contract scam

The Senate has commenced investigations into an alleged N100 billion contract scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Matthew Urhoghide, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The lawmaker decried the lack of accountability in the NDDC, saying the investigations would cover January 1, 2013 to June 30, 2018.

He said: “We have invited NDDC to come, they don’t have records of financial transactions. They will appear before us on Wednesday.

“They have 47 queries and we are going at it. The issue is from 1 to 47 and we are going to personalize any refund. It is painful that N100 billion was spent without justification.

“We equally invite them for status enquiry on all revenue into their accounts. We are waiting for the NDDC, if they don’t come, we will take necessary action against them.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 ordered the forensic audit of the NDDC since 2001.

The President’s directive followed the allegation of funds misappropriation by the commission’s successive management teams.

He had since promised to implement the recommendations of the auditors and recover every kobo stolen from the intervention agency since its establishment.

