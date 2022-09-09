Senate promises to pass laws on corruption, insecurity

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Friday, reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to the fight against corruption and insecurity in the country.

Lawan, who spoke at the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission’s National Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Security in Nigeria (ICPC) in Abuja, said the parliament would support the ongoing efforts at ridding the country of corruption and insecurity through enabling laws.

He stressed that the National Assembly has recognised the necessity of passing anti-corruption legislation laws in order to restrict illicit financial flows that might be used to finance insecurity in Nigeria.

The Senate President outlined how the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) Bill was passed by the 8th Assembly in order to achieve the objective.

He said one of the key anti-graft laws prevented Nigeria from being ejected from the Egmont Group, a multinational organisation.

Lawan said: “Indeed, this policy dialogue is showing us that summarily dealing with the ugliness of insecurity in Nigeria requires more than the deployment of military might. We must look at social and economic vices like corruption, which enables and even propagates insecurity.

“As lawmakers, we look forward to the eventual policy brief that will be shared hereafter to guide the nation’s policy direction in ending insecurity in Nigeria.

“I encourage all of us to fully participate and contribute to this all-important policy dialogue, as it presents a rare opportunity for a multi-sectoral view of the challenges of insecurity in Nigeria.”

