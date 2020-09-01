Senate reacts to claims members collected N20m as COVID-19 palliative from NDDC

The Nigerian Senate has responded to the claim that its members collected N20 million from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as COVID-19 palliative.

NDDC’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) director of projects, Cairo Ojougboh, had recently claimed in an interview that the embattled commission, gave N20 million to each senator and N15 million to each House of Representatives member as COVID-19 palliatives.

However, responding to the claim on Tuesday, Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru said Ojougboh lied that NDCC gave each senator N20 million as COVID-19 palliatives.

Basiru, in a statement entitled, “NDDC boss says senators got N20m, reps N15m each for COVID–19 – a disclaimer,” said:

“The Senate views with grave concern a statement credited to Dr Cairo Ojougboh, the Executive Director, Projects of the NDDC who alleged that National Assembly members received varying sums of money as COVID-19 palliative.

“The Senate hereby disclaims the allegation in its entirety.

“The Senate categorically denies that any Senator collected the sum of N20 million or any sum whatsoever from NDDC as COVID relief fund of for any purpose whatsoever.

“The Senate challenges Dr Ojougboh to publicly provide evidence of his claim and list the names of the Senators he allegedly gave the alleged sum.

“Failure to provide evidence of his claim, the Senate hereby demands an immediate retraction and a public apology from Dr Cairo Ojougboh.”

