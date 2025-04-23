Senate rebukes Tunde Bakare over comments on emergency rule, Sen Natasha’s suspension

The Senate leadership has pushed back against recent remarks made by Pastor Tunde Bakare, describing his statements on the National Assembly’s role in the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State and the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan as “misleading” and “corrosive”.

Bakare, a prominent cleric and former presidential aspirant, had on Sunday criticised the Senate’s actions, suggesting they were complicit in what he described as the erosion of democratic values. “It is clear that our so-called leaders are determined to turn Nigeria into a mafia state,” Bakare had said.

He also accused both the executive and legislative arms of competing in an “institutional immorality Olympics.”

In response, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, issued a formal statement on Tuesday defending the integrity of the upper legislative chamber. He said while the Senate respects the right of citizens to voice opinions on national issues, Bakare’s commentary had “crossed the line” into baseless attacks.

“The attention of the Senate has been drawn to recent public remarks made by Pastor Tunde Bakare, which included sweeping generalisations and disparaging commentary aimed at the institution of the National Assembly,” Adaramodu said. “Such rhetoric risks eroding public trust in democratic institutions.”

Adaramodu acknowledged Bakare’s influence as both a religious leader and a political voice, noting his history of contributing to national discourse. However, he criticised Bakare’s latest comments as unconstructive and politically charged.

“While we recognise his past input in national debates, these latest remarks are unfortunately laced with contempt and unsubstantiated claims,” the senator noted. “We view his corrosive criticisms of the National Assembly as a biased and political ecumenical homily.”

The Senate also highlighted Bakare’s background as a trained lawyer, pointing out that he should be aware of the constitutional boundaries around public commentary, particularly on matters that are still before the courts.

“He is well aware of the constitutional boundaries that guide public commentary — particularly on matters that are sub judice,” Adaramodu said, stressing that the Senate would not engage in public discourse on legal matters already under judicial review.

Addressing Bakare’s suggestion that the National Assembly should adopt a combative stance towards the executive, Adaramodu called such expectations performative and unproductive.

“Some may attempt to portray an adversarial dynamic between the National Assembly and the executive as a sign of robust democracy. But true institutional maturity lies in principled engagement, not performative hostility,” he said.

The Senator also rejected Bakare’s reference to the “infamous third-term agenda” as an unfair and outdated benchmark, clarifying that the 10th National Assembly has not been approached with any unconstitutional proposals from the presidency.

“To cast aspersions on the entire institution based on personal frustrations or ideological differences is not only unfair but detrimental to our collective democratic journey,” Adaramodu asserted.

Reflecting on Bakare’s evolving relationship with past assemblies, Adaramodu expressed confidence that history would vindicate the 10th Senate’s actions.

“In time, with a nuanced review of the performance of the 10th National Assembly within the context of the challenges of this era, Pastor Bakare may come to commend us for our commitment to the Nigerian people and to our constitutional mandate,” he concluded.

