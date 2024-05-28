Senate recalls Sen Ningi from suspension

The Senate on Tuesday recalled the senator representing Bauchi central, Abdul Ningi, from suspension.

This followed a motion sponsored by Abba Moro, minority leader; Olalere Oyewumi, senator representing Osun south; and Osita Ngwu, senator representing Enugu west.

Ningi had been slammed with a three months in March for alleging that the 2024 budget was padded by N3 trillion.

