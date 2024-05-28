Politics
Senate recalls Senator Ningi after 77 days
The Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday, pardoned and recalled Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi after 77 days of suspension.
The Senate initiated the recall process on Tuesday after a motion moved by Deputy Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro, who expressed regret on behalf of the suspended senator.
Moro also pledged to assume full responsibility for Ningi’s actions, acknowledging the gravity of the suspension.
The senator’s conduct during the period of suspension has been a matter of scrutiny and debate within the legislative body.
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the unconditional recall of Ningi after a brief plea by some lawmakers.
READ ALSO:Senate hints at recall of Ningi amid budget padding allegations
Akpabio emphasised the senator’s resourcefulness and described him as a valued member of the Senate, adding that the decision to recall Ningi transcends religious and ethnic divides.
Ripples Nigeria reports that Ningi’s recall is coming two weeks to the end of his three-month suspension which is supposed to terminate on June 12, 2024.
It will be recalled that the Senate suspended Ningi over allegations of N3.7 trn padding of the 2024 Budget in March.
Ningi, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Bauchi Central Senatorial District, was suspended for three months after a stormy session in the red chamber.
