Senate recommends INEC’s unbundling for greater efficiency

The Senate has recommended the unbundling of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve its efficiency ahead of future elections in the country.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its retreat in Ikot Ikpene, Akwa-Ibom State, the Red Chamber also resolved to make electronic transmission of results mandatory from the 2027 general elections.

The communiqué was made available to journalists on Sunday.

The parliament also demanded a comprehensive national security strategy to address the country’s challenges.

The communiqué read: “INEC should be unbundled to improve its efficiency and effectiveness in the preparation and conduct of elections.

“Relating to the use of technology in elections, remove the ambiguity evident in Section 64 of the EA22. Also, make electronic transmission of results mandatory from the next general elections in 2027, including the uploading of polling unit-level results and result sheets used at different levels of result collation.

“Introduce diaspora voting, at least for presidential elections, to enable citizens to vote, especially those on essential service abroad, such as military, paramilitary, and other security personnel abroad, Embassy staff, and other citizens.

“Relating to political parties; stipulate sanctions for failure to submit the register of party members not later than 30 days before the date of party primaries, congresses, or conventions in relation to Section 77(3) EA22, which the political parties have observed in the breach in the 2023 elections without penalty.”

