News
Senate refers Onochie, 14 others to committee for screening
The Senate has referred the Special Assistant on New Media to the President, Lauretta Onochie, to its Committee on Niger Delta Affairs for screening as the substantive Chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The upper legislative chamber also referred 14 nominees to the commission’s board to the committee for screening.
The resolution followed the adoption of an Executive Communication by the Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir, during plenary on Tuesday.
In his presentation, Gobir said President Muhammadu Buhari wrote the Senate in November and asked for the confirmation of the 15 nominees.
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, thereafter, referred the nominees to the committee for screening.
The nomination of the presidential aide into the NDDC board had attracted backlash from Nigerians with many questioning the rationale behind her appointment into the board of the interventionist agency.
Lawan said: “The committee has one week to carry out further legislative action on the nominees and to report back on Tuesday, December 20.
“This is because we have to finish the confirmation before we close for our Christmas and New Year break.
“And we are going to consider the 2023 Budget by Tuesday or latest Thursday.
“I know it is tasking but it is doable. The committee should start work immediately.”
