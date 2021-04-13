 Senate adjourns plenary due to demise of two lawmakers | Ripples Nigeria
Senate adjourns plenary due to demise of two lawmakers

2 hours ago

Senate angry as corper shot by cop dies because hospital refused to treat her without police report

The Senate resumed plenary on Tuesday, April 13, after a fortnight break, and adjourned sitting till Wednesday due to the demise of two lawmakers

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Senate suspended all items for consideration on the senate’s order paper and will not sit until Wednesday April 14.

During the plenary, the lawmakers held a minute of silence in honour of Haruna Maitala, who represented Bassa/Jos North federal constituency of Plateau, and Suleiman Lere, who represented Lere federal constituency of Kaduna.

Maitala was killed in a crash on April 2 and Lere died four days later on April 6.

READ ALSO: Resident doctors will account for any death during strike —Senate Committee

The decision to suspend plenary was carried out in line with the tradition of the National Assembly, following a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Abdullahi added: “Mr. President, Distinguished Colleagues, I rise in accordance with our tradition, to move two motions: one for the suspension on all other items scheduled for consideration on the order paper today; [And] also another motion for this Distinguished chamber to observe one minute silence in honour of the departed, I so move.”

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, while putting the motion to a voice vote which was unanimously supported by Senators, described the demise of the two lawmakers as “another sad development in the National Assembly”.

