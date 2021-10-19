Senate sets deadline for Committees to submit reports on 2022 budget

The Senate on Monday issued an ultimatum to its various committees to submit their reports to its Appropriation Department on or before November 24.

This mandate was contained in the approved timetable for the consideration of the 2022 Appropriation Bill released by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Barau Jubril, after a meeting with all the standing committee chairmen in Abuja.

During a press briefing after the meeting, Barau noted that the meeting was in line with the guiding principle of budget hearing for chairmen of the standing committees who have been availed of the guidelines for the 2022 budget hearings.

According to the approved timetable, the budget hearings and engagements with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by Appropriation sub-committees in the Senate will hold between October 18 and November 5, 2021.

The public hearing by the Appropriation Committee will hold on November 8 and 9, 2021, while submission and defence of budget reports by sub-committees will hold from November 10 to November 24, 2021.

The collation/harmonisation of reports by the Appropriations Committee will take place from November 25 to December 7, 2021.

The consideration and passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill by the Senate is fixed for December 15 and December 16, 2021.

