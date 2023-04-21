Senate shifts resumption of plenary to May 2

The Senate has shifted the resumption of the plenary to May 2.

The Clerk of the Senate, Mr. Chinedu Akubueze, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The upper legislative chamber had on April 5 adjourned plenary to April 25 for Easter and Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

The statement read: “This is to inform all distinguished senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday, April 25 to Tuesday, May 2.

“All distinguished senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, May 2 by 10:00 a.m. prompt.”

