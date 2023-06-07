Senate shifts valedictory session to Saturday

The Senate has shifted its valedictory session to Saturday.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, disclosed this during a meeting with the Senate Press Corps on Wednesday in Abuja.

The valedictory session for the Red Chamber was initially slated for Thursday.

Lawan told the press corps that the date was shifted due to a meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the newly elected on Thursday in Abuja.

He said: “By the grace of God, we will still hold plenary tomorrow (Thursday) and then our valedictory session will be on Saturday.

“It is because tomorrow, the President will be meeting with the senators-elect and members-elect at 2:00 p.m.

“We believe that a session as significant, important, historical, and memorable as the valedictory session of the Senate requires a whole day. Not one, two, three hours. And therefore, we pushed it to Saturday.”

The 10th Senate will be inaugurated on June 13.

