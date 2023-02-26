Senate spokesman, Bashiru, loses senate seat in Osun

The Senate spokesman, Ajibola Bashiru, has lost his bid for re-election into the Senate from Osun Central Senatorial District.

Bashiru, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC), was defeated by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Fadeyi Olubiyi, in Saturday’s election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Usman, who announced the results on Sunday in Osogbo, said Olubiyi polled 134, 229 votes to defeat Bashiru, who scored 117, 609 votes.

For the Osogbo Federal Constituency, the INEC returning officer, Dr. Isiaq Egbewole, announced the PDP candidate, Adewale Muruf, as the winner of the election.

Muruf, according to the returning officer, polled 71,677 votes to defeat Mrs. Abosede Ogo-Oluwa of APC, who garnered 58,992 votes.

