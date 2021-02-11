Business
Senate summons CBN governor, SEC chief over ban on cryptocurrency trading
The Senate on Thursday summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, over the ban of cryptocurrency transactions in the country.
The upper legislative chamber also directed its Committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, ICT and Cybercrimes, and Capital Market to summon the Director-General of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, on the same matter.
The duo are expected to brief the parliament on “the opportunities and threats of the cryptocurrency on the nation’s economy and security.
The committee is expected to present its findings within two weeks.
The apex bank had last week directed Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions to close accounts of persons using their systems for cryptocurrency trading.
A cryptocurrency is a virtual or digital currency that appreciates or depreciates on the influence of market forces.
The decision to summon the CBN and SEC chiefs was taken following the adoption of a motion titled: “CBN decision to stop financial institutions from transacting in cryptocurrencies and matters arising therefrom,” presented by Senators Istifanus Gyang and Tokunbo Abiru.
However, senators differed in their opinion on the matter during the plenary.
While Abiru, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola and Biodun Olujimi spoke in support of cryptocurrency usage, Senator Sani Musa defended the CBN’s decision to ban cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria.
READ ALSO: No going back on restrictions placed on cryptocurrency transactions – CBN
Abiru said: “The last five years, we have had people changing cryptocurrencies to over 500 million dollars. It is good to ban because of the challenges it has presented; in reality, banning it doesn’t take it away.
“Even our Security Exchange Commission (SEC) also recognized cryptocurrency as a financial asset they need to regulate. What we should do is to invite the major stakeholders to a public hearing.”
On his part, Adeola said: “I am strongly against the outright ban of this medium of exchange by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). What the CBN should be telling Nigerians are the regulations put in place to regulate the activities of the operators.
“All over the world, these cryptocurrencies are regulated. The operators of this so-called currency are everywhere. I would indulge this Senate to allow the regulators also to be invited so that they can also tell the committees their own position concerning the operation of cryptocurrency in Nigeria.”
Olujimi, who canvassed the continuous usage of cryptocurrency, added: “We didn’t create cryptocurrency and so we cannot kill it and cannot also refuse to ensure it works for us. These children are doing great business with it and they are getting result and Nigeria cannot immune itself from this sort of business.
“What we can do is ensure bad people must not use it. This motion is most important to us. The time has come for us to harmonize all the issues concerning cryptocurrency.”
But Musa insisted that Bitcoin has made the Naira almost useless.
He added that the Nigerian economy was too weak for the usage of Bitcoin which “can’t be regulated.”
The senator said: “Cryptocurrency has become a worldwide transaction of which you cannot even identify who owns what. The technology is so strong that I don’t see the kind of regulation that we can do. Bitcoin has made our currency almost useless or valueless.
“If we have an economy that is very weak and we cannot regulate cryptocurrency in Nigeria, then I don’t know how our economy would be in the next seven years.”
- Dangote Cement leads stock market recovery as investors gain N170bn - February 11, 2021
- 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arriveNigeria soon – UNICEF - February 11, 2021
- UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19 - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Business
Dangote Cement leads stock market recovery as investors gain N170bn
The Nigerian stock market rebounded from three consecutive days’ losses as investors gained N170 billion at Thursday’s trading.
At end of the day’s trading, equity capitalisation increased to N21.45 trillion from N21.28 trillion recorded 24 hours earlier.
The All Share Index (ASI) also appreciated following a gain of 318.29 basis points to end the trading at 41, 014,30.
However, this was below the 40.696.01 ASI the market closed with on Wednesday.
Volume of shares traded rose significantly with data from Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showing that investors traded 1.27 billion shares on Thursday, more than the 366.85 million shares for Wednesday.
Deals sealed by investors also increased to 6,573 at the close of market on Thursday from 5,718 deals secured the previous day.
The value of shares traded increased to N6.39 billion from N5.48 billion.
Dangote Cement led the gainers’ list after rising by N15 to close at N228 on Thursday. It opened the trading with N213 on Wednesday.
Mutual Benefit came second with N0.39kobo as its share price rose from N0.37kobo following a 5.41 percent rise in share price.
Sovereign Insurance followed after closing the market with N0.28kobo, rising from the opening price of N0.27kobo per share. It recorded 3.70 percent gain during trading.
Vitafoam gained 3.33 percent and moved to N9.3kobo from the opening trade of N9.
Unilever completed the top five after gaining 2.57 percent to increase its share price from N13.6kobo to N13.95kobo per share.
READ ALSO: NSE: GTBank, Unilever among top losers in stock market
Linkage Assurance topped the losers’ chart after shielding 10 percent to close the market with N0.54kobo, having opened trading at N0.6kobo.
Livestock also made the losers’ list after its share price dropped to N2.25kobo from N2.5kobo per share following a loss of N0.25kobo.
NAHCO share price dipped by N0.23kobo to secure the third spot as it ended trading with N2.08 from N2.31kobo.
NNFM share price declined to N7.02kobo per share from N7.79kobo, declining by N0.77kobo.
Port Paint completed the list as its share price fell by N0.31kobo to end trade with N2.84kobo. The company opened the trade with N3.15kobo per share.
For traded shares, Livingtrust was the most active stock on Thursday as investors traded 796.45 million shares worth N493.80 million.
Transcorp shares were traded at a volume of 55.74 million valued at N50.53 million.
First Bank came next with 51.93 million shares worth N364.50 million.
UBA reported 48.77 million shares worth over N380.20 million while Zenith Bank recorded 37.10 million traded shares at a value of N885.29 million.
- Dangote Cement leads stock market recovery as investors gain N170bn - February 11, 2021
- 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arriveNigeria soon – UNICEF - February 11, 2021
- UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19 - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Business
Businesses lament low patronage as COVID-19 dims Valentine’s Day celebration
Business outlets are counting their losses as Nigerians dim the lights on this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration, a day set aside for lovers across the world to renew their acquaintances.
Ripples Nigeria visit to shopping malls and other retail outlets in Lagos revealed that shop owners are recording tepid sales despite adopting aggressive sales tactics, which include lowering their prices in a bid to lure shoppers.
The worst hits are stores selling cards, gift packs, perfume, flower, beauty items, and female wares.
Approximately 150 million Valentine’s Day cards exchanged hands annually, making the lovers’ day the second most popular card-sending holiday after Christmas.
Some mall operators who spoke with Ripples Nigeria expressed deep worries over the impact of the COVID-19 restrictions which has greatly reduced their sales this year’s celebration.
Others, however, expressed optimism that things would improve as the Valentine’s Day approaches.
“Usually, all my stock is booked well in advance before Valentine’s Day. But this year I have not secured a single booking, since last year, Nigerians seem to have held on to a frugal habit no thanks to COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ademola Kunle, a shopkeeper.
“Business is really bad this year. Nigerians seem uninterested, even though the prices of most of our items did not go up because we still have old stocks. We just increased the price of our cards slightly from N150 to N200 and a flower which was N350 now costs N390.”
Even with an over 17 discounts on some selected items, Samuel Nwachukwu, another shop owner at a shopping mall in the Ikotun area of the state, said consumers are still not forthcoming.
READ ALSO: COVID-19- Lagos govt bans gathering of more than 50 persons
“We have more promos on wristwatches, just a slash in price because customers are now thinking smart. They are buying more wristwatches because they claimed it lasts longer than perfumes,” Nwachukwu added.
“For Valentine’s promo, we reduced the price of our Givenchy perfumes because they are old stock. The one that was sold for N25,000 is now N20,000. Givenchy for men was N23,500 but now costs N20,275 and Givenchy for women, which was N26,000 is N21,400 presently.
“Still, no customer is coming close to the perfume section. They just walk in to buy food items or toiletries.”
At other Malls and Flora shops in Lagos Island, Ikotun, Oshodi, Ejigbo and Ikeja, shop owners share similar stories.
A survey conducted by our correspondent showed that the prices of imported perfumes had shot up by about 25 percent.
At Mega Plaza, a bottle of Gucci perfume that sold for N36,000 in December now sells for N45, 000. Also, the Giorgio Beverly Hills perfume which sold for N12,000 around November now goes for N15, 000.
Jumai Alabi, a flower shopkeeper in CMS, told Ripples Nigeria that she dropped some of her inventories to as low as N1, 500.
According to her, some of these items normally sell for between N2, 500 and N4, 000 depending on the customers’ bargaining power.
“This time last year, I sold so many flowers with cards but this year is terrible. I have not sold any this year and I cannot discount my flowers like I usually do during Valentine’s because of the dollar,” she said sadly.
A clothes retailer, Victoria said her price drop is due to the low interest shown for expensive red dresses, which for her is unusual especially on Valentine’s Day.
But Naomi James expressed optimism that things would improve before the weekend.
She said: “Business hasn’t been great but hopefully by Friday or Saturday, even on Sunday, serious customers should start showing up. The price of our items increased slightly, the perfumes we sell for N10, 000 now go for N12, 000 because of the dollar problem. We will have discounts on some items for Valentine; this should attract more customers and increase our sales as well.”
At least 85 percent of consumers who spoke with Ripples Nigeria are indifferent about the Valentine celebration.
While some said they have low-key plans, others said the celebration is the least of their worries.
A resident in Ikotun area of Lagos, who simply gave his name as Chinedu said: “I’m not doing any Valentine’s shopping because I have more critical things to spend money on with the limited cash at my disposal.”
“Currently, I have needs that must be met and Valentine’s is definitely not one of them. COVID-19 has really impacted on my finance,” another respondent, Cynthia, declared emphatically.
Tayo, who lives in the Surulere area of Lagos, said: “My budget focuses on important things, especially now the price of everything is increasing and my salary is not. Valentine’s spending is a waste of resources.”
With prices of food items skyrocketing amid a dwindling income, mall operators can only hope that consumers will take advantage of their promotional offers to enjoy a memorable time with their loved ones as Valentine’s Day inches closer.
- Dangote Cement leads stock market recovery as investors gain N170bn - February 11, 2021
- 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arriveNigeria soon – UNICEF - February 11, 2021
- UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19 - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Business
Foreign-owned banks dominate Nigerian banks, attract highest capital inflow
The capital inflow to the financial sector in 2020 Full Year was largely dominated by foreign-owned banks, with Nigerian-owned banks playing second fiddle in the quest to secure external investment from foreign investors.
Capital inflow obtained in 2019/2020
It was gathered that capital importation into the financial sector declined by 60% to $9.68 billion in 2020 when compared to the $23.98 billion recorded during the corresponding period of 2019. The amount for 2020 was accounted for by 26 banks in Nigeria.
The foreign-owned banks accounted for 73% of the capital inflow, receiving $7.04 billion out of the $9.68 billion grossed last year. The foreign-owned banks also dominated the capital inflow in 2019, securing 69% of the inflow, which was estimated at $16.66 billion out of the $23.98 billion of 2019.
Why the fall in capital inflow?
In 2020, COVID-19 caused uncertainty among foreign investors over fear of the pandemic impact on Nigeria’s financial market and how long the lockdown measures as well as the impact will last.
COVID-19 compelled investors to hold their cash and wait out the first wave of the pandemic, as they patiently waited to see how the government will respond to the pandemic. The bank was considered as essential during the lockdown period, so the lenders were allowed to open, but not to full capacity.
Foreign investors confidence dropped, reason why the capital inflow began to drop after Q1 2020. According to analysis of data obtained from Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) by Ripples Nigeria, $5,85 billion was imported in Q1 2020, but the amount dropped to $1.29 billion in Q2, before rising slightly in Q3 to $1,46 billion, but later plunged to $1.06 billion in the fourth quarter.
Top five banks with highest capital inflow 2020
Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), Stanbic IBTC, Citibank and Rand Merchant Bank, received the highest capital inflow into the country in 2020. According to figures obtained from NBS, Standard Chartered Bank received $2.54 billion to top the list in 2020. SCB was followed by Stanbic IBTC which obtained $2.17 billion of capital inflow.
Read also: RipplesMetrics… Top ten Nigerian banks with highest loan to customers in 2020
Citibank got $1.51 billion, First Bank attracted $938.60 million, while Rand Merchant Bank accounted for $822 million, to complete the domination of foreign-owned banks in Nigeria’s external investment inflow for the financial market.
Top five banks with highest capital inflow 2019
In 2019, Ripples Nigeria learnt that foreign-owned bank also reigned supreme with capital inflow, with Stanbic IBTC accounting for $8.63 billion of the inflow, Rand Merchant Bank was next with $2.93 billion, SCB got $2.82 billion and Citibank obtained $2.28 billion from foreign investors, while Access Bank obtained $1.80 billion during the same period.
What foreign-owned bank domination means
Despite having a more robust market valuation, Nigerian-owned banks are not appealing to foreign investors compared to their foreign-owned counterparts, this is why capital inflow into the financial sector wasn’t tailored towards them.
This proves that external investors have more faith in the operation of foreign-owned banks, and market size is not considered or an influence in the investment decisions of foreign investors.
The market size; number of customers, markets and revenue have failed to increase the value of the likes of GTbank, Zenith Bank and UBA in the eyes of foreign investors.
These are some of the largest banks in Nigeria with subsidiaries across Africa and Europe, but yet they pull less weight compared to Citibank, Rand Merchant Bank and the other foreign-owned banks in the country.
Nigerian-owned banks will have to work on their image in the financial market in order not to remain stereotyped as a local bank among the foreign investors’ community.
- Dangote Cement leads stock market recovery as investors gain N170bn - February 11, 2021
- 16 million COVID-19 vaccines to arriveNigeria soon – UNICEF - February 11, 2021
- UAE bans flights from Nigeria over COVID-19 - February 11, 2021
Join the conversation
Trending
- Politics17 hours ago
Senate condemns negotiation with bandits, calls for total ban on open grazing
- Metro23 hours ago
70-year-old HIV patient arrested for defiling four-year-old girl in Benue
- Nigeria In One Minute17 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, February 11, 2021
- Metro8 hours ago
Pastor arrested for sodomising 12-year-old boy in Akwa Ibom
- Latest15 hours ago
Coalition of Northern Groups backs Sheikh Gumi, insists on amnesty for bandits
- Graffiti17 hours ago
Sunday Igboho and the fetish hubris
- Business10 hours ago
CBN orders banks to accept travel documents, refugee ID for transactions
- Business8 hours ago
Foreign-owned banks dominate Nigerian banks, attract highest capital inflow