Senate sustains AuGF query against health ministry over N559m yellow card funds

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday sustained a query by the office of Auditor General for the Federation against the Federal Ministry of Health over the handling of yellow cards funds.

The AuGF, had in its 2015 audit report, accused the officials of the ministry of mismanaging N559m generated from the sale of 681,487 units of International Certificate of Vaccination (Yellow Card) to members of the Public.

The AuGF query also indicted some former officials of the ministry of taking away nine assorted vehicles before they left the service of the Federal Government.

Another query by the AuGF also accused the ministry of paying a level 12 officer the sum of N74m against the laid down procedure in the civil service.

According to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts Committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, series of letters written to the ministry for their response to the allegations were ignored.

He said: “The Senate will have no option than to uphold the position of Auditor General of the Federation by sustaining the query.”

