Senate tasks INEC on credible elections despite attack on facilities

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure credible conduct of this year’s elections.

Lawan, who made the call during the Senate’s plenary in Abuja, said the Federal Government has met the commission’s requirements for credible conduct of the elections.

The Senate President was referring to the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu’s complaints on the growing attack on the commission facilities across the country.

Yakubu, who spoke at the Chatham House, London, on earlier on Tuesday, said 50 INEC offices had been destroyed by criminals in the last four years.

He, however, insisted that the elections would go ahead as planned despite the setback.

On his part, Lawan insisted that the commission has no excuse on the conduct of the elections.

He said: “INEC has got everything it has asked for, from the legislature, to aid the conduct of a credible election, and as such excuses will not be condoned.

“The security agencies have also assured everyone that the environment will be safe and secure for citizens to go out and cast their votes without any hindrance.”

