Politics
Senate threatens to sanction MDAs over secret recruitments
The Senate on Monday threatened to sanction Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) over secret and lopsided recruitments.
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Danjuma La’ah, stated this in a chat with journalists after the panel’s meeting with officials of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Abuja.
He charged heads of the MDAs to place merit above other considerations and accommodate every Nigerian in their recruitment drive.
READ ALSO: Buhari directs MDAs to start 2023 budget preparation
La’ah said: “The Senate will ensure that appointments are given special considerations in a bid to ensure that geopolitical zones are adequately represented in the federal civil service. The committee will visit all the MDAs this year to audit their staff list. Drastic action will be taken against any agency engaging in secret appointment.
“There are qualified Nigerians in all areas of endeavours across the country’s geopolitical zones and therefore there should be no basis for lopsided or secret employment.”
