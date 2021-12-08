Senate to amend Standing Rules

The Senate on Wednesday declared its intention to amend the Standing Rules adopted in 2015.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who disclosed this at the plenary, said the rules would be updated in line with the current realities.

He added that the amendment would allow the Senate to accommodate committees created by the 8th National Assembly and not captured in the standing rules.

Lawan said: “The copies of the proposals will be distributed today (Wednesday) and the idea is for all of us to study them between now and Monday, and on Tuesday we will look into them.

READ ALSO: Buhari transmits Finance Bill to support 2022 budget to Senate

“So, if any of us has any idea of an additional thing or suggestion on what has been introduced by Tuesday we should be able to have our positions.

“It is inevitable that the standing orders as they are today have to be amended for us to be up-to-date in everything that we do here.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now