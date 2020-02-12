Senate to consider 2014 confab report in constitution review

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said on Wednesday the Senate Committee on review of the 1999 Constitution would consider recommendations of the 2014 constitutional conference initiated by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Omo-Agege, who is also the chairman of the committee stated this at the inauguration of a 56 -member committee by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

He said the committee would consider the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference and the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai-led committee on restructuring.

Lawan constituted the committee at a plenary on February 6.

He said: “We would also liaise with our counterparts in the House of Representatives, the State Houses of Assembly and collaborate, build consensus with all stakeholders to ensure synergy.”

Omo-Agege noted that because of the need to incorporate the interests and aspirations of the people from various ethno-social and ethno-religious backgrounds, the committee would embark on far-reaching consultations with Nigerians across the six geo-political zones.

This, according to him will aggregate their positions on current issues that required legislative action by way of constitutional reforms.

“Our task would be to find a consensus through compromise in order to meet the ever-changing needs of our people,” the deputy Senate president added.

He also said the committee would no doubt, consider the alteration of the sixth schedule to make provision for new items on establishment of National and State Houses of Assembly and pre-election matters tribunal.

