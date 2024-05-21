Senate to convene national summit on farmer/herdsmen conflicts

The Senate has resolved to convene a national summit on farmer/herdsmen conflicts in Nigeria.

This followed the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent importance titled: “Urgent Need for Rehabilitation of Agojeju Odo, Ajokpachi, Bagaji, and Bagana Communities in Omala local government area of Kogi State following gunmen attack presented by Senator Isah Jibrin at Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

The Red Chamber agreed to set up an ad hoc committee to convene the summit.

In his presentation, Jibrin said the Omala LGA had been under recurring attacks by gunmen which had led to killings, destruction of property and farmlands in the last few years.

He said the attacks had rendered many homeless with no means of sustenance.

The lawmaker said: “On April 5, gunmen invaded Agojeju Odo, Ajokpachi Odo, Bagaji, and Bagana communities and killed 21 innocent residents, including women and children in addition to unprecedented destruction of their farm produce.

“Also on April 30, gunmen attacked Ajokpachi Odo community in Omala LGA, killed three persons, and rendered the entire community desolate with no health facility to cater for the deteriorating health conditions of the survivors.

“More than 500 residents have been killed in addition to wanton destruction of public and private property worth hundreds of millions of naira in deadly attacks in the area.

“The displaced persons have resolved to return to their ancestral homes but cannot afford shelters and have no means of sustenance.”

He also expressed concern that educational institutions in the communities have been destroyed with many buildings and other facilities completely burnt down by criminals.

