News
Senate to investigate discrepancy in NACA’s budgeting system
The Senate has resolved to investigate the discrepancy in the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) budgeting system.
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Primary Health Care and Communicable Diseases, Ishaku Abbo, stated this when the NACA’s Director-General, Gambo Aliyu, appeared before the committee to defend the agency’s 2023 budget.
He noted that some of the discrepancies relate to the agency’s classification of recurrent expenses as capital expenditures in the 2021-2022 budgeting system.
Abbo said: “The fact that things have gone wrong for 100 years doesn’t make it right. We must change how things are done.
“How can a board meeting be captured as a capital project?
READ ALSO: BUDGETING: Radical changes underway in N’Assembly
“This is not just a discrepancy, it is a misnomer. We have to correct this misnomer.
“The committee will look at it and expunge it. Your capital doesn’t sound capital enough. We understand the importance of your agency.”
He also set up a three-man ad hoc committee headed by Senator Ibrahim Danbaba to look into NACA’s budgeting process.
“I’m setting up a three-man ad hoc committee to look at the budgeting processes of NACA and liaise with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and the Director-General Budget Office.
“This is so that they will come up with a workable and more acceptable way of budgeting for NACA,” the chairman added.
