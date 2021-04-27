Senate to meet Buhari on insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Senate to meet Buhari on insecurity
The Senate on Tuesday asked its leadership to arrange a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the nation’s security challenges.
The upper legislative chamber took the decision after adopting a motion on the deadly activities of bandits and Boko Haram terrorists in some local government areas of Niger State and other parts of Nigeria sponsored by Senator Sani Mohammed Musa.
The Senate also resolved to summon the Service Chiefs to brief the lawmakers on steps taken so far to address the worsening insecurity in the country.
The lawmakers also mandated the Senate Joint Committees on Foreign Affairs, Defence and National Security to engage the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, Minister of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd) and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, on the regional implications of the recent development in Chad.
The Chadian President, Idriss Deby, died from injuries sustained during a clash with the country’s rebels last week.
The Chadian military later appointed the late President’s son as the country’s interim head of state.
READ ALSO: Senate won’t fight Buhari over insecurity – Lawan
Mohammed, who came under Order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, said for seven years, Niger East Senatorial District had come under constant and sustained multiple deadly attacks by heartless, venomous, and hydra-headed Boko Haram terrorists.
He said: “About 42 communities in two local government areas of Shiroro and Munya have so far fallen under Boko Haram control with about 5,000 villagers already displaced in the last three days.
“They have kidnapped many and their wives seized from them and forcefully attached to Boko Haram members.
“Three military camps In Allawa Bassa and Zagzaga in the two local government areas have been sacked and some security personnel killed by the insurgents in the last one month of renewed attacks.”
