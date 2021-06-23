Senate to pass 2021 supplementary budget of N895.8bn Tuesday

Senate will pass the 2021 supplementary budget of N895.8 billion next Tuesday.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this when he referred the budget to the Senate Committee on Appropriation at Wednesday’s plenary.

President Muhammdu Buhari had on Tuesday forwarded the document to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

The supplementary budget was put together by the Federal Government to address insecurity and issues relating to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

The budget scaled the second at the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

The Senate President asked the Senator Barau Jibrin-led committee to submit its report next Tuesday.

The lawmakers will adopt the committee’s report and pass the budget the same day.

