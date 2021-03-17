Senate to probe Niger Delta governors' role in NDDC’s N6.2bn palliative scam | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Senate to probe Niger Delta governors’ role in NDDC’s N6.2bn palliative scam
The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, on Tuesday, said it would extend the probe of its N6.2 billion COVID-19 palliative fund to the governors of the nine states under the Niger Delta region, who were said to have collected N100 million each from the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
The committee also gave the Sole Administrator of the NDDC, Effiong Akwa, a 48-hour grace to produce members of the Prof Daniel Pondei-led interim committee of the agency, or risk being arrested.
Recall that the panel had on February 22 resolved that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, be contacted by the executive arm of government through the Senate leadership to produce Pondei and his team before the Ethics Committee on March 9.
The Chairman of the panel, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, while briefing journalists on the development said the Akwa led administration had up till Thursday to produce Pondei and his team or risk being arrested.
Akinyelure said, “We have already gone through the process of warrant of arrest and we have reached 95 per cent stage of completion.
Read also: ICYMI: Ex-Niger Delta militant, Dokubo declares self leader of ‘Biafra govt’
“However, for the avoidance of doubt, immediately the warrant of arrest was issued, representatives of the sole administrator came to my office and verbally explained how the money was spent. They claimed that N100 million each were given to the governors of the nine states in the Niger Delta region.
“We now asked them to make a written submission on their claims to reach us before March 15, which was Monday, but up till today (Tuesday), we have not seen anything. This particular probe will not be swept under the carpet.
“Therefore, we are calling on the NDDC sole administrator to either produce the Pondei led interim management committee team or make available the position paper on how the palliatives were shared on or before 3pm on March 18 so that we can study the submissions before March 29, when they are expected to defend their position papers.
“We will now call the governors to come and account for it because none of the 27 senators from the Niger Delta region is aware of the COVID-19 palliative shared to the governors by the NDDC. None of our constituents also benefitted.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...