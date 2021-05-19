Senate urges FG to suspend deployment of 5G in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The Senate on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to halt the planned deployment of 5G network technology in Nigeria.

The upper legislative chamber made the call after when considering the report of its Joint Committee on Science and Technology, ICT, Cyber Crime, and Primary Health headed by Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The lawmakers also directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the mobile network operators to suspend the exercise, for now, to enable them to study the trend of 5G deployment across the world.

The Senate had on May 5 last year directed the committee to conduct investigations into the status of the 5G network in Nigeria and its technological impact on the citizens.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services

Tinubu, who presented the report at the plenary, said the committee has recommended that Nigeria should continue to observe the trend of 5G deployment across the world and undertake a public sensitisation programme before the deployments of the technology in the country.

She, however, said that the majority of stakeholders believe that it is appropriate for Nigeria to join the league of nations that are deploying the 5G because of its inherent gains.

The Lagos Central Senator added that the panel was convinced that the technological impact of 5G would revolutionize Nigerians considering the impacts of 3G and 4G on the life of the citizens.

Join the conversation

Opinions