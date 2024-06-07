Senate urges Nigerian govt to review security strategy against bandits

The Senate has urged President Bola Tinubu to overhaul the security architecture response to incessant attacks by bandits in the North-West and North Central regions, and constitute a task force to secure farmlands and ensure food production and security.

The lawmakers expressed concern over the worsening insecurity in the regions, with many Nigerians killed and many others languishing in captivity.

Senator Nasiru Zangon-Daura (APC, Katsina North), who sponsored the motion, lamented the failure of security agencies to combat banditry despite significant funds allocated by state governments in the North-West.

“The incessant banditry attacks in the North-West region will significantly impact food production and agricultural activities, thus jeopardising food security and livelihood of the people in the affected states of the region, especially in the present rainy season,” he said.

In his contribution, Senator Aminu Tambuwal (PDP, Sokoto South) urged the President to declare a state of emergency in the North-West to enable the military to tackle the bandits. “There is a need for a state of emergency on insecurity in the North-West,” he said, noting that food production would be severely affected if the situation was not addressed.

On his part, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) called for decisive action, saying, “The time to take decisive action is now. I think the leadership of the Senate should interface with Mr President to address this issue.”

Read also: $3.3bn deal: Afrexim Bank disburses another $925 million to Nigeria

Also, Senator Muntari Dandutse (APC, Katsina South) reported that 122 persons were killed in his senatorial district in one week and called for political will to end the killings.

“There is no synergy, no coordination, no cooperation among the security agencies. We should have the political will to deal with these criminals,” Dandutse said.

The Senate, in its resolution, urged relevant security agencies to collaborate with state governments, local communities, traditional leaders, and stakeholders on intelligence gathering.

The lawmakers also adopted a motion moved by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (APC, Niger East) and seconded by Senator Emmanuel Udende (APC, Benue North East) that all resolutions on security in the North-West should apply to the North Central geo-political zone.

The lawmakers’ call for urgent action comes amid growing concern over the impact of banditry on food and national security. The Senate’s resolution is seen as a wake-up call to the Federal Government to rethink its security strategy and take decisive action to end the scourge of banditry in the affected regions.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now