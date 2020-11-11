Senate wants Buhari to emulate UAE in prosecuting sponsors of Boko Haram

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to fast tract action on the prosecution of sponsors of the deadly Boko Haram sect.

The call was made by the Senate Committee on Army during a press conference addressed by the committee shortly after the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, led other generals to defend the 2021 budget of the Army.

The budget defence of the Army was done behind closed doors.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Chairman of the committee, Senator Ali Ndume, said Buhari should emulate the leadership of the United Arab Emirates which recently prosecuted and jailed some identified sponsors of the deadly sect.

It would be recalled that the UAE had recently arrested and prosecuted 11 Nigerians for sponsoring the deadly insurgent group.

