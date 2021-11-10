Senate wants impeachment of Plateau Assembly Speaker overturned

The Senate has criticised the impeachment of the Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Ayuba Abok, and called for the decision to be overturned.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Abok was impeached by eight lawmakers out of 24 members of the House last week.

As a result, the Senate on Tuesday urged that the decision be overruled in the interest of democracy in the state.

This was sequel to a motion on a matter of urgent public importance sponsored by Senator Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North).

Senator Gyang drew the attention of the lawmakers to the proceedings in the Plateau Assembly while calling for a quick intervention before the matter snowballs into a crisis.

He bemoaned the disruption of normal legislative business and barricading of the Plateau State House of Assembly, thereby making access to the premises impossible.

“It was disturbed that the alleged impeachment of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ayuba Abok by eight (8) members of the House fell short of the 2/3 constitutionally required number as provided for in Section 92 (c) CFRN 1999 (As amended).

“The majority of the members of the House are opposed to the alleged impeachment and have pledged loyalty and solidarity with Rt. Hon. Abok against those loyal to Yakubu Sanda.

“It was also revealed that Conference of Speakers of the 36 States have denounced the alleged impeachment and withheld recognition for the Yakubu Sanda.

“The impasse and stalemate that have arisen, if left unattended to, may degenerate.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) in section 11(4) empowers the National Assembly to intervene where a state Assembly is unable to transact legislative business,” Gyang stressed.

In his contributions, Senator Gabriel Suswan (PDP Benue North East), said the action of the eight members was a “threat to democracy” which the Senate should not overlook.

Accordingly, the Senate called on the Plateau State House of Assembly to set aside the purported impeachment of Hon. Abok as the Speaker.

It further implored it to always adhere to the rule of the law, particularly where and when it affects the appointment and impeachment of a presiding officer to further entrench democratic ideals.

