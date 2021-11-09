Senate wants police to publish result of investigations on raid on Justice Odili’s residence

The Senate on Tuesday during plenary urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba to publicise the outcome of the investigation regarding the invasion of the residence of Justice Mary Odili, a Justice of the Supreme Court by security operatives on Oct. 29.

This motion was moved by Sen. Betty Apiafi (PDP-Rivers), having cited order 42 and 52 of Senate Standing Rules.

In her statement, Apiafi noted that security operatives on Oct. 29, stormed the residence of Justice Mary Odilli, acting on a purported court warrant to carry out a search on her home.

The lawmaker said, “The Senate notes that on Oct. 29, security operatives invaded the home of a Judge of a Supreme Court, Justice Mary Odilli.

“Senate notes that Justice Mary Odilli is the second most senior judicial official in the country.”

“It was worrisome that the incident brought back to mind, a similar invasion of homes of some senior judges in the country and the fact that the home of a highly revered judicial officer was invaded in such a manner by security agents.”

Apiafi further decried the secrecy shrouding the investigations, railing against it.

Sen. Opeyemi Bamidela (APC-Ekiti), who seconded the motion said the motion represented the collective desire of all parliamentarians in ensuring that government takes appropriate action to bring those culpable to justice.

Bamidele also said that there was a need to continue respecting the sanctity of the judiciary and protect judicial officials and every other Nigerian, whose life under the law deserves to be protected.

In his submission, Sen. George Sekibo (PDP-Rivers), revealed that an earlier invasion of Justice Odili’s house had happened while urging authorities to ensure thorough investigations in the matter.

“Several reasons were given why thugs invaded the house. I don’t want to mention the reasons, so it does not bring in controversy.

“Recently, as the motion said, the house in Abuja was also invaded and then after a struggle, the security agents that invaded the place left the residence.

“They claimed to have brought a warrant from a magistrate court in Abuja.

“They claimed the Minister of Justice was aware of it. There are several claims.

“The Minister of Justice has denied and dissociated himself from that, the Chairman of EFCC has also done that.

“And I have read statements by the Inspector-General of Police that he has carried out some arrests and that they are investigating the matter.

“My problem is this, oftentimes, things happen and then police investigate and, in most cases, we don’t get the result of an investigation.

“I pray that this investigation comes to limelight,” he said

