News
Senate wants stiffer sanctions for job racketeering
The Senate has resolved to enact a law prescribing stiffer sanctions to stem job racketeering and disregard for the federal character principles in employment.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Allwell Onyesoh, stated this at a meeting with management of Federal Character Commission (FCC) on Tuesday in Abuja.
Onyesoh said that Nigerians were used to reacting to employment issues using emotion without clarifying or investigating issue around employment process in Nigeria.
He said: “It is something that is very dangerous, a simple statement like, oh this thing is out we are not getting it.
“There is job there, they are employing secretly, is enough to cause problem.
“And the purview of FCC, hence we felt it is proper to call them and sit down, dot the ‘I’ and cross the ‘t’, make every of their activities more transparent, more glaringly clear for people to see.
“We want to open up the space.”
He stressed that the essence of the federal character was to create unity, fairness and equity.
“You can’t have that if someone is feeling rejected, feeling not carried along.
“You must put some sanctions, if you want things to work, we are considering stiffer penalties, there must be consequences for everything.
“This is one of the few committees that derives its power from the constitution,” the chairman added.
Earlier, the Executive Chairperson of FCC, Dr. Muheeba Dankaka, said the issue of job racketeering was new to the office.
She also appealed to the committee to help the commission to upscale its budget given its enormous responsibility.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...