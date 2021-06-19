Senate will checkmate unhealthy practices threatening aviation industry —Sen Ubah

A member of the Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has given assurances that the red chamber would do everything possible to ensure that the Nigerian aviation industry does not collapse.

In a statement on Saturday, Ubah vowed to play key roles in the formulation of legislative framework and policies to save the sector.

He said, “As a member of the Nigerian Senate Committee on Aviation, I will continue to play a key role in fashioning out legislative frameworks and policies that will protect our indigenous Airlines as well as checkmate unwholesome practices that threaten the survival and growth of the Nigerian aviation sector.”

Also, the senator commended the Chairman of Air Peace Limited, Allen Onyema, who recently took delivery of the third brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He described Air Peace as a globally competitive aviation powerhouse and a key contributor to the Igbo nation’s socio-economic development.

He said Onyema had placed the Nigerian flag on a global pedestal and also set in motion the dividends that the aviation industry offers for the future economic growth of the country.

Ubah also disclosed that the Air Peace boss had paid for 13 aircraft and has made an additional purchase of 17 aircraft, making it a total of 30 new aircraft.

