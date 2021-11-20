Senate will pass 2022 Budget before Christmas – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Friday the National Assembly would pass the 2022 Budget before Christmas.

Lawan, who disclosed this at New Telegraph’s Award Night, urged Nigerians to support the Federal Government in the fight against insecurity.

He said the Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and other criminals should be made to face the full wrath of the law for their atrocities.

The Senate President was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in Politics at the ceremony.

He said: “This is my fourth term in the Senate; when we came in 2019, our colleagues decided to give us the opportunity to serve them

“As a member, I have never seen a Senate chamber that is so united, determined and focused on achieving great deeds of legislation and development for our dear nation as this.

“The Ninth Senate and indeed the Ninth National Assembly has recorded great success and that is not to say that we have no differences, we all decided that this time around, we must work for Nigeria, together despite our political dispositions.

“It is in this regard that we have said that the 2022 appropriation budget would be passed before Christmas so the executive would begin to act on it in the following year.

“Crime committed by anyone is crime. If someone from an ethnic group commits a crime, he is a criminal. Is that not what he is?

“The country is supposed to fight against that person. Criminals should not enjoy any support from any group, even if it is from their ethnic group.

“Nigeria faces security challenges, but I feel there is determination by all levels of government to fight the insecurity that we face.

“In some areas, we succeeded; in others, we are still working hard to succeed. What is important is for us to think to remain focused, undivided and united as a people.”

