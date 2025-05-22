Senate withdraws motion on Anambra-Imo River Basin exclusion from 2025 budget

The Senate has withdrawn a motion on the exclusion of the Anambra/Imo River Basin from the N380 billion allocated in the 2025 budget.

This followed the adoption of a motion presented by Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, during Thursday’s plenary in Abuja.

Bamidele noted that lawmakers had already debated the initial motion regarding the exclusion of the Anambra/Imo River Basin from the River Basin Authorities’ project funding.

He said each geopolitical zone has pressing issues, and senators from affected areas wish to raise them for consideration in due time.

Bamidele urged his colleagues to allow the Senate leadership to engage the Minister of Water Resources on the matter concerning the basin’s omission.

He subsequently moved for the motion to be stood down pending further consultation and deliberation.

Earlier, the sponsor of the motion, Senator Kenneth Eze, cited Section 14, Subsections 3 and 4 of the 1999 Constitution.

He stressed that the National Assembly is mandated to ensure equity and balanced development nationwide through appropriate legislation and budgetary oversight.

Eze noted that under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Plan, N3.2 trillion was allocated, with N380 billion earmarked for irrigation development projects.

These projects, he said, would be implemented through River Basin Development Authorities to boost agriculture, enhance food security, and create employment opportunities.

He, however, lamented the exclusion of the Anambra/Imo River Basin, which serves the entire South-East, from the budgetary implementation.

Eze described the omission as unjustifiable, undermining equity and contradicting the principles of fairness and balanced national development.

