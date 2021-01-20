Senate won’t fight Buhari over insecurity – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Tuesday the upper legislative chamber would not fight President Muhammadu Buhari over the worsening insecurity in Nigeria to please critics of the administration.

Lawan, who stated this when he received a delegation from Adamawa State in Abuja, said President Buhari is doing everything possible to address the problem of insecurity in the country.

He commended the military for restoring peace in parts of Nigeria, saying the spate of insecurity across states was gradually being reversed.

Lawan said: “Those of us in positions of leadership today are probably more challenged than any set of leaders. We need to pray, but we also need to act, work hard and apply ourselves fully and work committedly to ensure that we serve Nigerians.

“Nothing is impossible; this situation of insecurity gradually is being reversed. I am particularly happy with recent developments about our armed forces. They are doing better than they were doing before.

“I’m sure the economy will also start to improve, and we will get out of the recession that we entered last month. With the implementation of 2020 budget up till the end of March, and of course, the start of the implementation of 2021 budget, the economy will receive a boost.”

