Senate’s rejection of e-transmission of poll results a rigging plot —Gov Okowa

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that the rejection of e- transmission of election results by the Senate is part of a ploy to rig future elections in the country.

Speaking during a visit by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Monday Udoh-Tom, on Monday, Okowa warned that the rejection of electronic transmission of results could hinder Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in Nigeria.

The governor argued that once Nigerians trust the country’s electoral process, many will come out to register and vote during elections, stressing the need to change the narrative of many Nigerians that whether they vote or not, results will still come out the way the leaders want it.

He said, “It’s actually very wrong. It gives the people the impression that people are out to rig elections from day one. It’s not the best for us as a nation and it sends wrong communication.

Read also: Non-progressives won’t have their way in killing e-transmission of election results —Ekweremadu

“It’s not good for our economy and our image as a nation, because until people learn to trust our electoral processes, it will be difficult for people to come in and do business with us.

“Foreign direct investments cannot come to a nation where they cannot trust its electoral processes. We saw it with the Edo State election and I believe that the processes and technology being put in place will help to make it work.

“We pray and plan for a free process and better improvement with every election that will come even before the general elections in 2023. The elections that will come before 2023 will be a test of what we can be looking forward to in 2023 and I believe INEC will do their best.”

He praised INEC for its efforts at ensuring the credibility of the electoral process and for declaring that it had the capacity to transmit results electronically, noting that he doesn’t see any reason why any Nigerian would want to vote for non-transmission of election results.

Join the conversation

Opinions