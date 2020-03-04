Senator calls for replication of Amotekun across Nigeria

The Senator representing Taraba North, Emmanuel Bwacha, on Wednesday called for the replication of the southwest security outfit, Amotekun across communities in the country.

Bwacha, who raised a point of order over a recent attack in his senatorial district, said there is a need to evolve a new strategy to curtail insurgency and other criminalities in the country.

According to him, the need to replicate the Amotekun style across Nigerian communities has become imperative because the military is overstretched in the fight against Boko Haram.

He said: “A few days ago, officials of the Federal Ministry of works that were assigned to carry out survey on a road that is supposed to be awarded in my senatorial district had an encounter with bandits. They left Jalingo for my senatorial district to carry out the survey. Fortunately, I had advised that they should have escort of military personnel who obliged our request and went with them to carry out the survey.

“Barely 15 minutes of drive on Donga/Mararaba road in my senatorial district, they ran into a huge crowd of bandits with bands on their head on motorcycles and armed with AK47 rifles.

“On sighting the vehicle of the soldiers they took to their heels with their motorcycles. Two of them abandoned their motorcycles because they were taken unawares by the confrontation.

“The soldiers exchanged gunfire with them and took away the two motorcycles. This has heightened fears among citizens of Taraba State.

“I also want to commend the people and Government of Niger State for the great exploit that the local hunters did some few days ago.

“I want to urge most Nigerian communities that this self-style Amoteun must also be reflected in most of our communities because our military is overstretched.

“So we need to evolve a new strategy to confront these people like the Niger people did. Each community must wake up because the situation is assuming a fearful crescendo.”

