Senator Hunkuyi, six other members suspended by PDP for alleged anti-party activities in Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State has suspended Senator Suleiman Uthman Hunkuyi and six other party stalwarts in the state for alleged anti-party activities.

Also suspended were Hon. Hashim Garba (Kubau Local Government Area), Dr. Mato Dogara (Lere LGA), Ibrahim Lazuru (Lere LGA), Dr. John Danfulani (Kachia LGA), Lawal Imam Adamu (Soba LGA), and Ubale Salmanduna (Zaria LGA).

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Abraham Alberah Catoh, who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday, said the State Working Committee (SWC) suspended the seven stalwarts for anti-party activities in line with Section 57(3) 2017 of the party constitution as amended.

He said: “The said members stand suspended from the party from today, the 16th day of May 2020 and will be expected to appear before the disciplinary committee on a date and time to be announced by the committee.

“The SWC further resolved that Col. Dauda Albehu Gora, is not a registered member of the PDP, and therefore, he is an impersonator.

“The party has submitted his name to all security agencies to take note of his activities. We shall take necessary action against him should he continue with his activities against the PDP.”

