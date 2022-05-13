Senator Kalu knocks Chief Clark, calls him betrayer of South-East

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, has fired back at leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Cheif Edwin Clark, calling the elder statesman a traitor and betrayer of the South-East in the region’s quest to produce the next president in 2023.

Kalu’s response came on the heels of Clark’s scathing criticism of the Senate Chief Whip’s withdrawal from the 2023 presidential race and declaring his support for Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

In a statement on Wednesday, the former Federal Commissioner for Information had slammed Kalu for betraying the South-East by abandoning the race in favour of a Northern candidate.

Clark had expressed his shock that the Abia Senator would back Lawan when there are other presidential aspirants from the South-East in the All Progressives Congress (APC) he could have supported if he was no longer interested in running for President.

But in a statement on Thursday, Kalu came for Pa Clark and labelled him a traitor for coming out with what he termed a “late hour” support for the South East, saying such support was not only suspicious, but should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Kalu added that it was rather surprising to him that Clark didn’t call the majority of other “Southerners including governors working against the South-East to order or the names he called me.”

“If you meant well for the South-East, you could have discouraged other aspirants against running for President,” Kalu said.

“Nothing stops the South supporting only presidential aspirants from the South East. The betrayers are those who don’t care about the South. We are wiser.

“If aspirants from the South-West and South-South cannot support their brothers from the South-East, It is only politically correct to support the North-East geo-political zone,” he added.

The Senator went on to reveal that majority of the Southerners in Clark’s party (PDP) are secretly supporting a Northeasterner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.”

