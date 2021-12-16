Senator Kalu seeks postponement of APC convention

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to postpone the party’s convention slated for February next year.

Kalu, who is a former governor of Abia State made the call in a letter on Thursday addressed to the National Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and members of the planning committee.

In the letter, Kalu appealed to the party to consider conducting the presidential primaries and election of the National Working Committee of the party on the same day, warning that holding the convention in February without sorting out the minor disagreements that arose during the congresses would lead to implosion.

Kalu’s letter with the title, ‘Urgent Appeal For Postponement of APC National Convention,’ read, “It is with a sense of commitment and unflinching loyalty to our great party, the All Progressives Congress, that I write to you the content of this letter regarding the national convention of our party slated for February 2022.

“It is imperative to commend your sterling leadership qualities in helping to stabilise our great party across the six geopolitical zones, with high profile defections to the party to your credit as an outstanding party leader.

“I must also commend your peaceful disposition and sense of commitment to the growth of our party which also saw very peaceful congresses across the states. However, it is pertinent to note that, some states are embroiled in a crisis with multiple factions.

READ ALSO: APC has set Nigeria 20 years backward — Wike

“These factions are not new to our politics, especially since the return of democracy in 1999. However, it is important to put into consideration the consequences of these factions during and after elections.

“It is important to remind you that the ignoble creation of factions in our party in Rivers and Zamfara states cost the party the governorship elections in those states. APC also failed to field candidates in some senatorial districts in Cross River State, thereby helping the opposition Peoples Democratic Party to victory.

“Similarly, the creation of factions denied the party victory in so many states because the crisis was never settled. As a peaceful and tactful leader, I am sure you wouldn’t allow such a scenario to reoccur.

“It is on this note that I write to appeal to your office and members of the Convention Extraordinary Planning Committee to reconsider the slated date for the 2022 National Convention.

“It is important that we collectively save the party from implosion due to the numerous court cases across the states. It is also important that you reconsider the date due to the confusion with regards to the zoning of offices.

“The conclusion to be drawn from all the cases is that after the state congresses, the burgeoning morale of party members was badly affected. It would be devastating to continue with the convention without settling the differences in our various states and sorting out the issues of zoning which, in my opinion, cannot be addressed in two months.

“The logical corollary of the foregoing pronouncements of the courts is that having too many cases without settling them amicably, the APC may be embarking upon a collision course which may lead the party to implosion.

“It is important to first postpone the convention with all peace and reconciliation machinery fully put in place. The issue of zoning should be properly handled with even representation across the six geopolitical zones.

“In conclusion, I am suggesting a simultaneous event of having the presidential primary and election of National Working Committee members on the same day and venue to avoid rancour and litigations.

“As a listening and kind-hearted leader, I am confident that you will consider my humble appeal to postpone the convention.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now