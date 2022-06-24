Lawan may have lost out as INEC purportedly confirms Machina as APC candidate in Yobe North

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, might have lost in his bid to return to the Senate in 2023 following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s purported confirmation of his rival for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in Yobe North Senatorial District, Bashir Sheriff Machina, as the party’s candidate authentic in next year’s election.

The controversy over the Yobe North senatorial ticket has split APC members into different camps with some declaring their support for Machina and others backing Lawan.

Machina, who won the primary election held in the district last month, has come under tremendous pressure to step down for the Senate President.

At the time the businessman won the APC senatorial ticket, Lawan was eyeing a shot at the party’s presidential ticket which was later won by the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

A certified true copy of INEC’s report dated June 23, 2022, and signed by the commission’s officer, Omale Samuel, showed that Machina scored 289 votes in the exercise while 11 votes were declared invalid.

In a statement that accompanied the report, INEC said: “The position of the Electoral Umpire was contained in a legally admissible Certified True Copy (CTC) for the primary election dated 23rd June 2022.”

