Senator Natasha sues colleague, Nwaebonyi, demands N5bn in damages

Suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, slammed a N5 billion lawsuit against Ebonyi Senator, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, accusing him of alleged defamation over what she described as false statements he made during media interviews in March 2025.

In the lawsuit which was filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Monday on her behalf by her legal team led by M.J. Numa (SAN), Akpoti-Uduaguan highlighted a series of defamatory comments allegedly made against her by Nwaebonyi on national television platforms including Channels Television and Arise News.

Claiming that the comments made by Nwaebonyi impugned her person and portrayed her as a loose woman, the Kogi lawmaker said she is seeking multiple declarations from the court, as the statements were malicious, false, and damaging to her public image.

She noted that in one of the interviews on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on March 6, 2025, Nwaebonyi allegedly referred to her, among other things, as a “gold digger,” “habitual liar,” and “habitual blackmailer.”

“These statements were not only false but intended to tarnish her public image and reputation,” the embattled Senator said in the suit.

The lawsuit also referred to another interview Nwaebonyi granted Arise News TV on March 3, 2025, where he allegedly claimed that Natasha was “a mother of six from different men.”

She contended that such remarks were deliberately made to injure her character and diminish her credibility, particularly as a public figure and a female politician.

The lawsuit also includes videos published on YouTube from News Central TV on March 27, where Nwaebonyi stated that her marriage was a product of blackmail and that she had once demanded N10 billion from her husband.

She stated that in the same video, Nwaebonyi falsely accused her of alleged sexual harassment against a former presidential aide.

“These defamatory statements have since caused the Claimant considerable distress, reputational harm, embarrassment, and emotional distress,” the writ stated.

Natasha said she is seeking N5 billion in damages, claiming that Nwaebonyi’s actions have severely damaged her reputation and public standing.

In addition to the financial compensation, Senator Natasha is demanding a retraction of the defamatory statements and an apology in national newspapers and other media outlets within seven days of the court’s judgment and an order of perpetual injunction to prevent the defendant and his associates from publishing further defamatory comments.

The court proceedings have not yet been assigned a hearing date, as the defendant is expected to respond within 21 days from the date of service of the writ.

