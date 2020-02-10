Senator Ndume says terrorism in Nigeria may end soon

The Senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, has revealed why he thinks the war against Boko Haram insurgents especially in the Northeastern part of Nigeria, may soon be over.

Senator Ndume who spoke to journalists who accosted him in Abuja on Sunday, said that the Army situated in the Northeastern part of the country is currently chasing Boko Haram members to their “enclaves” and operational bases.

According to him, the Army repelled an attack on Kalla near Dabua and chased the terrorists back to their base, “they also destroyed the insurgent’s operational bases in the area,” he added.

Speaking further, Senator Ndume said: “On Saturday night, Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kalla, a village near Dabua. The Army Brigade there responded promptly. This time around, they did not only repel the insurgents, they also went after them.

“Up till Sunday afternoon, the military personnel are still chasing the insurgents. The Brigade Commander said they have chased them to their enclaves and recovered some arms, and other dangerous weapons. He said the soldiers have also killed many of the insurgents.

“The Soldiers are still chasing the Boko Haram insurgents to their permanent bases where they are operating from. If the soldiers continue in that manner, insurgency will not only be defeated, but would come to a complete end.

“What the soldiers have done is to remove the roots from a tree. I want to commend the Nigerian Army for responding quickly to the villagers’ distress call, and by extension, call on Nigerians that they should intensify the fight against insurgency.

“Other army formations have been given the order not only to repel the insurgents but to take the fight to the operational base of the insurgents.

“That is what also happened in Askira Uba last week when the insurgents went there to attack the people. The armed forces took the fight to them and advance to where they can,” Ndume added.

